Wonderful Winter Holiday & Seasonal Beauty Secrets

As seasons change, the combination of rainy days and cool and hot weather can cause dry hair and skin. The changing temperatures make it essential to change your beauty routine, too. People realize their skin and hair are drier during winter but may not know that their entire body needs special attention this time of year.

Style & beauty expert Milly Almodovar joins us with tips to help wow everyone this winter. Her seasonal beauty secrets include:



DRESS TO THE 9’S: Learn which accessories and cosmetics are trending on New York and Paris runways

Learn which accessories and cosmetics are trending on New York and Paris runways ABOUT FACE: What you eat and drink ‘reflect’ in your complexion

What you eat and drink ‘reflect’ in your complexion SKIN TO WIN: How to look and feel good

How to look and feel good FRESHEN UP: Seasonal makeup options

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.