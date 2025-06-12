Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Women Veteran Day: Community & Support from the Women Veterans League

Today, June 12 is Women Veterans Day. We're welcoming in the Women Veterans League of Tampa Bay to talk about how they're helping our community.
Women Veterans League of Tampa Bay | Morning Blend
Posted

Today, June 12, marks Women Veteran Day, a day dedicated to honoring the brave service of female veterans. To commemorate this occasion, we're welcoming the Women Veterans League of Tampa Bay.

Founder Cheryl Schaeffer shared an alarmingly statistic — 90% of women who commit suicide are veterans, highlighting the urgent need for community connection.

The Women Veterans League offers healing and fellowship events, such as fishing, golf, equine therapy, and social gatherings like bingo and museum visits.

Looking ahead, Schaeffer expressed a goal of reaching more female veterans in the Bay Area, so they can expand their wonderful programs even further.

For more information about the Women Veterans League of Tampa Bay and to get involved, visit WVLofTampaBay.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com