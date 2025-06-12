Women Veteran Day: Community & Support from the Women Veterans League

Today, June 12, marks Women Veteran Day, a day dedicated to honoring the brave service of female veterans. To commemorate this occasion, we're welcoming the Women Veterans League of Tampa Bay.

Founder Cheryl Schaeffer shared an alarmingly statistic — 90% of women who commit suicide are veterans, highlighting the urgent need for community connection.

The Women Veterans League offers healing and fellowship events, such as fishing, golf, equine therapy, and social gatherings like bingo and museum visits.

Looking ahead, Schaeffer expressed a goal of reaching more female veterans in the Bay Area, so they can expand their wonderful programs even further.

For more information about the Women Veterans League of Tampa Bay and to get involved, visit WVLofTampaBay.org.