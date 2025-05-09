WMNF's Tropical Heatwave Returns May 10: Live Music Across Four Stages

WMNF's Tropical Heatwave is making its much-anticipated return this Saturday, May 10 at The Cuban Club in Ybor City!

Featuring an impressive lineup of twelve bands across four stages, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable night of live music and community celebration.

Some of the the bands include Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes, Sue Foley, GA-20, Cheo, and Zach Person, and Damon Fowler. The lineup showcases a rich mix of local and national talent.

Tickets for this legendary night of music are on sale now, with General Admission available for $50 in advance or $60 on the day of the show. For those seeking a premium experience, the Ride the Wave ticket package is available for $150, which includes express entry, access to the Oasis tent for VIP seating and refreshments, and a complimentary first drink.

Doors open on Saturday, May 10 at 5pm, and music kicks off at 6pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TropicalHeatwave.org.