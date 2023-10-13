Watch Now
Witches of Dunedin Using Their Powers for Good

Witches of Dunedin join us in studio!
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 09:40:22-04

The Witches of Dunedin join us in studio! They dance every weekend in October, using their powers for good and donating to charity.

Check out clues for their dancing appearances by following @WitchesofDunedin on Instagram and Facebook.

