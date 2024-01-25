Watch Now
Winter Wellness Essentials with Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

Hopefully everyone’s staying on top of their new year wellness goals, but we know it can be tricky! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some winter wellness essentials.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 07:52:06-05

Give the Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen a try as you revamp your body care routine! The Body Wash is $7.99, the Body Lotion is $9.99, and both products are available at major retailers nationwide.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant [secret.com] is aluminum-free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72 hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick, and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

Enzymedica's Fiber+ Cookies are designed to beat belly bloat, promote regularity, and satisfy hunger with five grams of fiber, prebiotics, and probiotics in each 90-calorie, 2-cookie serving.

Remove dust, dirt and even capture viruses for a cleaner, healthier home with Dyson’s most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum yet, the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute.

