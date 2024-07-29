Watch Now
Winn-Dixie’s New Lower Prices Now Available in Tampa & Surrounding Area Stores

Winn-Dixie’s New Lower Prices program is now available in Tampa and surrounding area stores.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Southeastern Grocers

Winn-Dixie’s New Lower Prices program is now available in Tampa and surrounding area stores. With over 2,000 products storewide at reduced prices, your family's favorites are now more affordable than ever.

In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, we're spotlighting a fantastic deal under the New Lower Prices program: our 5-pound bag of SE Grocers chicken wings is now just $14.99, marked down from $24.99. Find these wings in the freezer section and prepare them to perfection—they're sure to be a crowd favorite!

For more information, visit WinnDixie.com.

