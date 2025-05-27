Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Windmoor Healthcare Supports Veterans

Patriot Support Program
Windmoor Healthcare of Clearwater | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Windmoor Healthcare of Clearwater

Windmoor Healthcare of Clearwater is recognized as a Department of Defense-designated Center of Excellence for its Patriot Support Program, which provides specialized behavioral health services to active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders. This program offers evidence-based therapies tailored to address challenges such as PTSD, depression, substance use disorders, and trauma, all within a secure environment that respects the unique experiences of military personnel. The facility's commitment to veteran care is further demonstrated by its designation as a Veteran Safe Place by The Fire Watch, ensuring staff receive ongoing Veteran S.A.V.E. training to effectively support those who have served .

Located in Clearwater, Florida, Windmoor Healthcare provides 24/7 access to care, including inpatient, outpatient, and partial hospitalization programs. The Patriot Support Program is part of Universal Health Services' nationwide initiative, collaborating closely with military leadership and the Veterans Healthcare Administration to ensure continuity of care and support for service members and their families.

For more information visit windmoor.com

