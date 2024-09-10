Windmoor Healthcare Offers Unique Treatment for Veterans & Active-Duty Military

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Windmoor Healthcare

September is Suicide Prevention Month - a time to raise awareness of this important crisis and to make sure people have access to the resources they need.

We're talking with Windmoor Healthcare about how they're helping people, including active-duty military and veterans.

They offer the Uniformed Personnel Program, tailoring treatment to the unique needs and challenges of our active-duty military and veterans.

For more information, visit Windmoor.com or call 727-322-7222 to speak with the admissions team. Windmoor Healthcare is located at 11300 US Hwy 19 North, Clearwater, 33764. Walk-ins are accepted 24/7.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. You can call 988 - the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - 24 hours a day, seven days a week.