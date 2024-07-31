Watch Now
Windmoor Healthcare is a Mental Health & Substance Use Treatment Hospital

Windmoor Healthcare is a mental health and substance use treatment hospital that wants to make sure you know there is mental health treatment available to you.
They're located at 11300 US Hwy 19 North in Clearwater. You can reach admissions directly by calling 727-322-7222. Walk-ins are accepted and available 24/7.

For more information, visit Windmoor.com.

They're also hosting an in-person NAMI adult connections support group in Clearwater. Register at NAMI-Pinellas.org/Connection.

