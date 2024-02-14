Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

William Dean Chocolates Make the Perfect Gift This Valentine's Day

William Dean Chocolates make the perfect gift for your loved one this Valentine's Day!
Posted at 9:05 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 09:05:40-05

William Dean Chocolates make the perfect gift for your loved one this Valentine's Day!

They have stores in Belleair Bluffs and Midtown Tampa. For more information, visit WilliamDeanChocolates.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com