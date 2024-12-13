WiLD 94.1's Orlando Davis Collecting Donations, Living Atop the Toy Drive Tower at Westshore Plaza

Watch Now
WiLD 94.1's Orlando Davis is hosting his annual toy drive!
Once again, WiLD 94.1's Orlando Davis is taking to the sky and living atop the Toy Drive tower collecting donations for The Children’s Home Network!

He's been living in a tent 30 feet in the air at Westshore Plaza in the old Sears parking lot since December 6 and will remain there until December 14.

Last year, they were able to collect 464 bikes, multiple pods filled with toys, and $169,625 in gift cards and cash!

All donations collected will benefit the Children’s Home Network, a non-profit organization that serves as a sanctuary for abused, neglected, or abandoned children in our community.

For more information, visit WiLD941.com/ToyDrive.

