Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Why Unified CEO, Robert Nikic Awarded Fastest Growing Company by Inc 5000

Why Unified CEO Robert Nikic has been awarded fastest-growing company by Inc 5000.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 08:34:39-04

Why Unified has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine.

CEO Robert Nikic joins us to tell us more about his company, plus some advice for entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit WhyUnified.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com