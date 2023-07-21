Watch Now
Why Rising Insurance Rates Are a Critical National Issue Impacting Every Consumer

We're learning why rising insurance rates are a critical national issue that impacts every consumer.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 08:11:53-04

Insurance rates are rising due to inflation, an increasing number of natural disasters and other factors. Consumers are feeling the squeeze while, in some cases, insurers are no longer writing homeowners’ insurance in disaster-prone areas.

In 2022, natural disasters cost insurers approximately 90 billion dollars. That’s why the NAIC, National Association of Insurance Commissioners, wants to make sure consumers have enough information to make informed decisions when purchasing insurance.

Chlora Lindley-Myers, President of the nonprofit NAIC, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, joins us to share valuable information about the challenges facing consumers and insurers.

For more information, visit NAIC.org.

