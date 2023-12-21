Watch Now
Why Canada Should be at the Top of Your 2024 Bucket List

It’s already time to start planning those 2024 getaways! According to Expedia, Canada should be a top destination for Americans this year.
Whether you’re dreaming of a luxury train ride through snow-capped mountains or want to wander cobblestone streets without the need for an overseas flight... Expedia travel expert, Melanie Fish, joins us from Vancouver, British Columbia with all the details on why Canada should be at the top of your 2024 bucket list.

For more information, visit YesYouCanada.com.

