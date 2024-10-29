Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Destination Canada

With the winter travel season just around the corner, many of us are starting to think about that next getaway. But before we pack our bathing suits and head to the beach, it might be time to embrace the season and try something different.

We're talking about why Canada is the perfect destination for your next winter adventure with travel expert Krista Simmons.

For more information, visit Try-Canada.com.