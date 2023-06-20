Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Whimstay Providing Great Last-Minute Deals on Vacation Rentals

Whimstay is the newest way to get the best deals on vacation rentals.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 08:04:12-04

Whimstay is the newest way to get the best deals on vacation rentals! They're helping travelers save up to hundreds of dollars.

Their goal is simple - provide travelers with last-minute deals on vacation rental properties that would otherwise go unbooked. They say reservations made within 30 days of check-in will always be less expensive versus larger booking sites.

Whimstay has homes, condos, cabins, and resorts available across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. For those searching in Florida, they offer the best values from Destin to Key West.

Whimstay only lists units managed by professional property managers where the guest enjoys a more curated, localized, relationship-based, safe, and consistent experience.

For more information, visit Whimstay.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com