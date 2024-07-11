Whimsical Cocktail Party - The Vault of Dreams - Happening in Downtown Tampa Next Week

The Vault of Dreams, a whimsical cocktail party inspired by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Nights Dream, is happening in Downtown Tampa next week.

Guests will be immersed in unique interpretations of the play, as The Vault comes alive with a fantastical experience. There will be live musicians, playful dancers, and interactive specialty artists will enchant and captivate dreamers throughout the night.

For more information or to make reservations, visit TheVaultTampa.com/Events.

The limited-time experience is happening on July 19 & 20 at 8:30 p.m. Reservations include event admission, passed hors d'oeuvres, a complimentary welcome drink and valet parking.