Where Survival Meets Social Experimentation: 'Survive the Raft' Premieres This Weekend

"Survive the Raft" follows nine diverse contestants who set sail on the Acali II for 21 days to test whether personal interest will sabotage the team’s chance to win a fortune together.

The stakes are high: with each successful mission, the team earns money towards a communal cash pot that will be divided equally by those who make it to the end.

Every week, participants are tasked with completing physical and intellectual challenges designed to disrupt and divide the group.

At the end of each episode, the crew of the Acali II are given the option to continue as a group or swap one of their own for a new participant. Will the good for all outweigh the good for one?

The nine-episode social experiment was inspired by Mexican anthropologist Santiago Genovés’ 1973 behavioral study. It observed whether humans from diverse cultures and backgrounds could set aside their differences and work together during a 101-day voyage.

Now, fifty years later, Discovery Channel revisits his groundbreaking work with a new raft and a new twist on the original mission. Hosted by United States Army Green Beret, NFL football player and actor, Nate Boyer.

"Survive the Raft" Premieres on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.