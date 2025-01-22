Where Science Sparks Wonder: Experience AquaEd at The Florida Aquarium in 2025

In 2025, guests at The Florida Aquarium can experience AquaEd. It allows guests to explore the captivating world of STEAM—where science sparks wonder, technology inspires innovation, and art brings it all to life.

With hands-on activities that are equal parts fun and mind-expanding, guests will laugh, learn, and maybe even discover a few hidden talents along the way.

Programming is offered on select Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 1:30. Upcoming programs include squid dissection and "investigation shark."

Also coming to The Florida Aquarium in 2025, a redesigned second-floor mezzanine with an expansive touch experience.

The project triples the size of the current touch exhibit and includes a new tide pool water feature and aquatic lounge for guests to relax with food and drinks.

Construction began in December and is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

It's also the second phase of the Aquarium’s multi-year, $45 million expansion project that kicked off in 2023 with the opening of the interactive MORPH’D gallery, featuring animals that have adapted over time to survive.

Future phases include new exhibits for puffins, California sea lions, and African penguins. It’s the largest expansion in the Aquarium’s 30-year history.

For more information, visit FLAquarium.org.