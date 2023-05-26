'Where Ideas Come From' Exhibit Opening Tomorrow at the Dalí Museum

A new exhibit is opening tomorrow at the Dalí Museum!

"Where Ideas Come From" brings together approximately 100 rarely seen works on paper from The Dalí Museum’s permanent collection.

Spanning the entire length of Dalí’s creative life, the exhibition provides insight into the artist’s creative process as seen over a variety of media. The majority of the works have been recently conserved and are on view for the first time in over three decades.

"Where Ideas Come From" is on display from May 27 through October 22. For more information, visit TheDali.org.