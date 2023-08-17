Where Fashion Meets Philanthropy: Tampa Bay Fashion Experience Happening Next Month

Watch Now
Where style meets substance and fashion meets philanthropy -- the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience is happening from September 6-8.
Led by the visionary founder and CEO Taneka Bowles, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, this organization aims to be the top fashion group in the city while giving back to non-profits and the community. With a team of dynamic women at the helm, the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience promises unforgettable fashion shows that will benefit those in need.

The Tampa Bay Fashion Experience is happening from September 6-8 at three different locations. For more information, visit TampaBayFashionExperience.com.

