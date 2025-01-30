Watch Now
Where Ambition Meets Opportunity: Women's Power Forum Happening on February 20 in St. Pete

The Women's Power Forum is happening at the Mahaffey Theater on Thursday, February 20 from 11am - 2pm.
The Women’s Power Forum is where ambition meets opportunity. If you are an ambitious person looking for opportunities to connect, grow, and learn, the Women's Power Forum is where you want to be. It's uniquely designed as an unforgettable experience that evokes a sense of power that helps us all elevate to the next level.

It's happening on Thursday, February 20 from 11am - 2pm at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. For more information, visit WomensPowerForum2025.Eventbrite.com. Use code WPF20 to get 20% off!

