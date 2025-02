Stageworks Theatre's production of When the Righteous Triumph delves deep into the heart of the Civil Rights Movement.

This compelling drama brings to life the courageous stories of individuals who stood up against injustice and fought for equality through the 1960 Tampa lunchcounter sit-ins that eventually led to the city's desegregation.

When the Righteous Triumph is coming to the Straz Center's Jaeb Theater March 6 - 9. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StageworksTheatre.org.