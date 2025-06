Wheels of Success, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing reliable transportation for those in need, proudly marked a significant milestone this Father’s Day weekend with the donation of its 1300th vehicle. The car was presented to David St. Pierre, a dedicated father, veteran, and hurricane survivor.

Wheels of Success is actively seeking car donations, both running and non-running, to further their mission.

For more information, visit WheelsOfSuccess.org or call (813) 417-1090.