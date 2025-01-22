Watch Now
What’s Hot on the Housing Market in 2025

From style trends to available homes - we're talking about what's hot on the housing market in the new year. Joining us is the Bill Thomas Group with Compass and Belle Style Designs!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bill Thomas Group with Compass

They walk us through two unique homes for sale — 243 45th Avenue NE in St. Pete and 1161 Howard Street in Clearwater.

For more information, visit BillThomasGroup.com & BelleStyleDesigns.com

