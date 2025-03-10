What’s for Dinner? The Picky Eater Problem—Solved!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Company

“What’s for dinner?”

It’s not a question. It’s a test. A nightly moment of truth where parents stand in front of the refrigerator wondering what to feed their family.

And the toughest customer? The picky eater. The one who wants what they know, what’s safe, what’s familiar. Parents know this battle all too well. They don’t have time to experiment. They don’t have time for failed dinners. 59% of kids are picky eaters.

Dinner time should be about more than just food—it’s about coming together, connecting, and creating little moments of joy in a busy day. When it comes to meal prep, parents don’t just want a product—they want a solution. A way to make dinnertime easier, happier, and more connected. SeaPak is just that: a simple, tasty, low-stress option that keeps everyone at the table satisfied.

SeaPak offers restaurant-quality, crispy, flavorful seafood that makes dinner time easier for busy families. It’s familiar, comforting, and an easy win for parents—something even the pickiest eaters can get on board with.

For more information, visit SeaPak.com.