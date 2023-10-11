We're taking a look at what's coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater!

Party on the Plaza Featuring #NoFilter | Saturday, October 14 from 7 - 10 p.m.



There will be local merchants, food vendors, music, and more!

Proceeds go directly to Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to support youth educational performances which expose students in Tampa Bay to the performing arts.

Benise: Fiesta! | Friday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.



It’s one hot night as Benise, “The Prince of Spanish Guitar,” and his Emmy Award-winning production come to town as part of his global tour. Armed with his Spanish guitar, Benise will take the audience on an unprecedented and epic adventure through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more!

Kidz Bop: Never Stop Live Tour | Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.



KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today’s biggest global pop hits, “sung by kids for kids.”

The family-friendly show features the KIDZ BOP Kids – Cliff, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler- performing today’s biggest pop hits live on stage, like “Anti-Hero,” “CUFF IT,” “As It Was,” and more. The show also includes fun choreography, special effects, and the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Tour | Sunday, November 5 at 4 and 7 p.m.



Renowned comedian and producer Chelsea Handler opines that the TIME100 Next fellow-comedian Taylor Tomlinson “is representative of this new generation of comedians—a generation that is able to talk about things in a healthy, clear manner.” That self-deprecating humor is on full display in Tomlinson’s second hour-long special, Look At You, recognized as the top comedy special of 2022 by Vulture, the Los Angeles Times and New York Times. New York Magazine adds, “Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that’s been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultraproduced. You do not need to be anxious,” and the Los Angeles Times observes, “Even when she’s navigating painful waters, she can’t help but find the humor… her wit and pinpoint delivery reveal both an incisive writer and also a talented actor.”

