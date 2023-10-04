Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

What are Americans’ Favorite Halloween Treats?

National Confectioners Association reveals how Americans prefer to eat candy corn! Plus, we're learning what's the most popular candy, and how Americans are preparing for Halloween.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 08:32:06-04

No matter how you feel about it, there’s no question that candy corn is an iconic part of the Halloween season.

93% of Americans say they plan to share Halloween treats with friends and family. It’s clear that chocolate and candy play a major role in holiday celebrations. Whether headed to a Halloween party, welcoming trick-or-treaters or even just enjoying a little treat for yourself, these treats will enhance the season for all.

You may be wondering what Halloween candy to stock up on this year!

The National Confectioners Association recently researched how Americans prefer to eat their candy corn and we're learning what people consider the “right” way to eat it! Plus. we're getting the scoop about other popular Halloween treats.

For more information, visit AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com