West Shore Home Making Bathroom Remodeling Fast, Easy & Convenient

West Shore Home is changing the face of home improvement, one home at a time! It's where quality and convenience come together.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jun 12, 2023
Some signs it's finally time to upgrade your bath include:

  • Mold and mildew
  • Buildup of gunk and grime
  • Stained and faded tile
  • Cracked shower
  • Leaks

For viewers that need a new shower this summer, but have a packed schedule, West Shore Home is your solution! They make it fast, easy, and convenient:

  • When you call West Shore Home:
    • Your call will be answered immediately by a live person 
    • They can be out to your home in as little as 24 hours for a free in-home design consultation 
  • Most people wait 2-3 months for their shower
    • With their classic white shower package, they can be out as early as next week for a standard white shower installation 

During West Shore Home's initial visit, a design consultant will examine the space with you to understand your needs, see your vision come to life with their exclusive iPad app, and discuss customization options.
If you're not ready to schedule right away, a quote is guaranteed for one full year.

For more information, visit WestShoreHome.com or call (727) 261-0425.

For our Morning Blend viewers, if you call right now, they will give you $500 off their current sale price.

