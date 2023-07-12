Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

West Shore Home Dedicated to Helping & Hiring Veterans

West Shore Home not only has a passion for helping veterans, but hiring veterans as well.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 08:57:28-04

West Shore Home not only has a passion for helping veterans, but for hiring veterans as well.

West Shore Home tells us they're so dedicated to hiring veterans because they believe veterans have so much to offer post-military service, especially in the remodeling industry. Teamwork, purpose, leadership, and structure are things that they can look forward to having at West Shore Home.

West Shore Home is fully dedicated to helping veterans take that first step into the civilian world. So much so, that they have a designated recruiter who specifically works with those men and women to make the transition as easy as possible. West Shore Home wants to allow these veterans to showcase their great tools and grow with the company where they can feel that same level of purpose as they did during their time in service.

Just like with the military, West Shore Home lives by an ethos or core values. These are the pillars of the company, and really set the standard for how they aim to do business. Everything that they do directly ties into one of their six core values - Default Aggressive, Extreme Ownership, Get Better, Exceptional Teammates, Be Great, Right Thing.

For more information, visit WestShoreHome.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com