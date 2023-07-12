West Shore Home Dedicated to Helping & Hiring Veterans

West Shore Home not only has a passion for helping veterans, but for hiring veterans as well.

West Shore Home tells us they're so dedicated to hiring veterans because they believe veterans have so much to offer post-military service, especially in the remodeling industry. Teamwork, purpose, leadership, and structure are things that they can look forward to having at West Shore Home.

West Shore Home is fully dedicated to helping veterans take that first step into the civilian world. So much so, that they have a designated recruiter who specifically works with those men and women to make the transition as easy as possible. West Shore Home wants to allow these veterans to showcase their great tools and grow with the company where they can feel that same level of purpose as they did during their time in service.

Just like with the military, West Shore Home lives by an ethos or core values. These are the pillars of the company, and really set the standard for how they aim to do business. Everything that they do directly ties into one of their six core values - Default Aggressive, Extreme Ownership, Get Better, Exceptional Teammates, Be Great, Right Thing.

