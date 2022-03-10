Watch
West Shore Home
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 10:24:52-05

West Shore Home has been doing shower and bath remodels since 2006, when owner BJ Werzyn started the company. West Shore Home is a one-stop shop, offering financing, products, and installation, as well as an inhouse service team to ensure that each customer is getting the best home remodeling experience in the industry.  

Doors – How to Choose
a. At West Shore Home, we’re all about getting things done fast. Sleek and stylish patio doors, a whole new front entry system—we have a solution for any entryway. And our factory-trained technicians can complete the installation in just one day. Check out our owner, BJ Werzyn, on this segment of the Morning Blend where he will give you a guide on how to choose the best replacement door for your home. Looking for more information? Visit www.westshorehome.com/tv or call 727-351-0416.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

