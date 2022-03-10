West Shore Home has been doing shower and bath remodels since 2006, when owner BJ Werzyn started the company. West Shore Home is a one-stop shop, offering financing, products, and installation, as well as an inhouse service team to ensure that each customer is getting the best home remodeling experience in the industry.

Doors – How to Choose

a. At West Shore Home, we’re all about getting things done fast. Sleek and stylish patio doors, a whole new front entry system—we have a solution for any entryway. And our factory-trained technicians can complete the installation in just one day. Check out our owner, BJ Werzyn, on this segment of the Morning Blend where he will give you a guide on how to choose the best replacement door for your home. Looking for more information? Visit www.westshorehome.com/tv or call 727-351-0416.