Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

West Shore for Warriors: West Shore Home Honoring America's Veterans

West Shore Home is fully dedicated to helping veterans take that first step into the civilian world.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 18:20:14-04

We're learning about West Shore Home's West Shore for Warriors initiative. Its mission is to serve U.S. veterans, active military members, and their families. With its national footprint, West Shore Home is uniquely positioned to assist veterans in need.

The centerpiece of West Shore for Warriors is its bath installations. Each year around Veterans Day, the company provides a new bath or shower to select, deserving veterans. The initiative also encompasses veteran hiring, recruiting and training, and non-profit outreach such as the Marine Corps Toys for Tots and Wreaths Across America.

West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. Its vision is to become America’s Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand.

For more information, visit WestShoreHome.com/Veterans.

