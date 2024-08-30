Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

West Shore Construction Offers Hurricane Protection That You Can Use Year-Round

West Shore Construction offers hurricane protection that you can use year-round! Owner Danita Keathley walks us through the different options they can provide.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida's Largest Home Show

West Shore Construction offers hurricane protection that you can use year-round! Owner Danita Keathley walks us through the different options they can provide.

For more information, visit WestShore-Construction.com or call 727-488-8182. West Shore Construction is located at 622 E Bay Drive in Largo.

They'll also be at Florida's Largest Home Show, coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds from August 30 - September 2. For more information, visit FloridasLargestHomeShow.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com