Tonight is the premiere of season 20 of Grey's Anatomy. The episode titled "We've Only Just Begun" has Meredith rethinking her plans after going rogue in last season's finale.

We're joined by stars of the show Caterina Scorsone who plays Amelia Sheperd and Alexis Floyd who plays Simone Griffith.

You can watch Grey's Anatomy Thursdays at 9 p.m. right here on WFTS.