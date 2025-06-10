We're Talking with TV Legend Henry Winkler Ahead of 'Hazardous History' Premiere

Prepare for a nostalgic journey through America’s wild and reckless history with Hazardous History with Henry Winkler on The HISTORY Channel! We're catching up with the host, narrator, executive producer & Emmy Award® winning TV legend ahead of the premiere.

Each 60-minute episode of the nostalgia-drenched series Hazardous History with Henry Winkler tells the stories of the things we did for fun, for money, or out of plain boredom that you can’t do anymore. Pastimes, practices, and products that were once allowed, even encouraged, which you will never see again in modern America.

There was a time, not long ago, when doctors would recommend smoking, and when we stored our food in toxic refrigerators, and unknowingly played with radioactive toys, flew down slides that ripped our skin off, and decorated our Christmas tree with ornaments made from asbestos.

Fast-paced, informative, and a little bit scary, from perilous playgrounds to precarious products, it's a running cavalcade of the most exciting, reckless, unsupervised tales of Americana in our history.

In the premiere episode, they'll take you back in time to explore Perilous Play. Remember when childhood came with a side of danger? Think back to the outrageous toys and daredevil playground antics that once defined growing up, as we uncover (literally) explosive science kits, deadly high-flying kite tubes, and more.

Other themes explored this season include vintage daredevils, riskiest household products, extreme sports, misfires that paved the way to modern transportation, dangerous foods + more!



Hazardous History with Henry Winkler premieres on Sunday, June 15 at at 10/9c on The HISTORY Channel.