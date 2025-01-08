We're Talking with 'The Pitt' Star & Executive Producer Noah Wyle Ahead of Premiere on MAX

15 Episodes. 15 Hours. 1 Shift. We're talking with star & executive producer Noah Wyle about his return to the hospital with this new original medical drama.

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

You can see the first two episodes of The Pitt tomorrow - January 9 - on MAX. New episodes debut every Thursday.