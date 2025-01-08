Watch Now
We're Talking with 'The Pitt' Star & Executive Producer Noah Wyle Ahead of Premiere on MAX

We're talking with the star and executive producer of 'The Pitt,' Noah Wyle ahead of the show's premiere.
Posted

15 Episodes. 15 Hours. 1 Shift. We're talking with star & executive producer Noah Wyle about his return to the hospital with this new original medical drama.

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

You can see the first two episodes of The Pitt tomorrow - January 9 - on MAX. New episodes debut every Thursday.

