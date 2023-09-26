We’re Talking With the Hosts of Dancing With the Stars Ahead of Season 32 Premiere Tonight!

We're talking with Dancing with the Stars hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the season 32 premiere tonight!

Dancing with the Stars features celebrities paired up with trained ballroom dancers. They compete in themed choreographed dance routines, judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

The show will make history once again becoming the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+, and will be available the next day on Hulu. The beloved show will reach audiences across multiple Disney platforms in their respective time zones.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres tonight, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.