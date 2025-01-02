Watch Now
We're Talking with the Hosts of ABC's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Ahead of the Series Premiere

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' premieres tonight on ABC! We're speaking with hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin about what you can expect.
A new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns to ABC with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit, set to host.

Alongside designers Wendell Holland and Arianne Bellizaire, Shearer and Teplin will harness their world-renowned organizational expertise to thoughtfully design and specifically tailor each home from the inside out.

Like the original series, this reimagining will showcase heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing builds for deserving families who give back to their communities.

Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly reconfigure the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs.

It premieres today - January 2 - at 8pm on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day. For more information, visit ABC.com.

