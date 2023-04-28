Watch Now
We’re Talking With ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Trent Crimm & Colin About the Show’s Season 3

Apple TV's hit comedy series "Ted Lasso" is well into its season three! We're talking with James Lance, who plays Trent Crimm, and Billy Harris, who plays Colin in the show.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 08:29:16-04

"Ted Lasso" has won 11 Emmy Awards, including back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Sries in 2021 and 2022. It follows Jason Sudeikis who plays a football leading a British soccer team. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism... and biscuits.

New episodes of "Ted Lasso" premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+. For more information or to watch, visit tv.apple.com.

