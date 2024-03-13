We’re Talking With Stars Jaina Lee Ortiz & Jason George About the Final Season of ABC’s ‘Station 19'

“Station 19,” currently in its seventh and final season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. From the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” the series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit, and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.

“Station 19” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz, Josh Randall as Sean Beckett and Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross.