We're Talking with Meghan Trainor About Her Upcoming Tour, Stopping in Tampa

We're talking with Meghan Trainor about her upcoming Timeless Tour, which will be making a stop in Tampa on September 2!
We're talking with GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor about her long-awaited return to stages for the Timeless Tour.

It'll be making a stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 2. Get tickets at Meghan-Trainor.com.

