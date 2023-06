We're talking with Kelly Ripa about season two of "Generation Gap," premiering this Thursday, June 29!

Hosted by Kelly Ripa, this comedy quiz game show pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations.

You can watch the premiere of "Generation Gap's" season two on Thursday, June 29 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

For more information, visit ABC.com.