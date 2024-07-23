Watch Now
We're Talking with Kate Uptown About the New Reality Competition Show 'Dress My Tour'

Posted at 7:41 AM, Jul 23, 2024

We're talking with supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur Kate Upton about the new reality competition show Dress My Tour!

The Hulu series follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on the raw, emotional journey of creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of the music world’s biggest names like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win the $100,000 prize.

For more information, visit Hulu.com.

