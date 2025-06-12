We’re Talking With Ice Cube Ahead of the BIG3’s Eighth Season

Nearly three years ago, Tampa Bay's Morning Blend spoke with the iconic Ice Cube, and now, we’re thrilled to reconnect as he continues to thrive in his roles as an award-winning musician, actor, and co-founder of the BIG3 league.

With his recent honoring on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an upcoming U.S. tour—the first in a decade—a new album, and the eighth season of BIG3 tipping off this Saturday, June 14, Ice Cube is not slowing down and he has a message to fans – there is lot more elite basketball to be had all summer long in the BIG3, no need to countdown until the fall.

The BIG3’s eighth season is set to be the most competitive yet, with new talent Dwight Howard, Lance Stephenson, and Wesley Johnson set to face off against returning talent like Michael Beasley and Joe Johnson.

It is not just basketball; this season promises a dazzling array of entertainment that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With non-stop music and special musical guest performances, the energy will be electric, providing a vibrant atmosphere that fans and viewers will not want to miss.

Viewers can watch the games on network TV, streaming on Vice Sports, Paramount + and other platforms.

The BIG3 Season Eight “Summer in the City” tour is coming to Miami and Orlando. For more information, visit BIG3.com.