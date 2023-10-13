Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

We're Talking With Author Momoko Uno About Her New Memoir 'Fourteen Days'

Momoko Uno's new book "Fourteen Days" is a memoir about surviving a health crisis and family death during two weeks of Australian quarantine solitary confinement.
For more information, visit MomokoWrites.com.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

