Anime star Adam McArthur joins us, talking about his upcoming appearance at Metrocon in Tampa, as well as his many exciting projects.

For more information on Metrocon, head to MetroConventions.com. You can watch Adam in Jujutsu Kaisen and Kaiju No. 8, which are streaming now on Crunchyroll. New episodes of Kaiju No. 8 premiere every Saturday.