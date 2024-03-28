We're Talking Which Fragrances are Trending Right Now with the Fragrance Queen

March is Fragrance Month! "Fragrance Queen” and President of The Fragrance Foundation, Linda G. Levy, joins us to share her insider knowledge and talk about which fragrances are trending.
For more information, visit Fragrance.org.
March is Fragrance Month! "Fragrance Queen” and President of The Fragrance Foundation, Linda G. Levy, joins us to share her insider knowledge and talk about which fragrances are trending.
For more information, visit Fragrance.org.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com