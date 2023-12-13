We're Talking to the Star of the Comedic Holiday Heist Adventure, 'The Naughty Nine'

Just in time for the holidays, “The Naughty Nine” is the Disney Original Movie centered on a clever crew of enterprising kids who plot an elaborate at the North Pole.

In the movie, mischievous fifth grader Andy (Winslow Fegley) finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa’s Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. Along the way, the group comes to realize that the very best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good ― instead of mischief.

In addition to Winslow Fegley, “The Naughty Nine” features acclaimed actor Danny Glover (“Lethal Weapon”) in the role of Santa Claus, a wise and imposing figure with a twinkle of humor who is always one step ahead of Andy.

