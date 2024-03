We're talking to the director of the Oscar-nominated short film 'INVINCIBLE.'

Vincent René-Lortie is a Canadian film director and screenwriter known for his grounded, dreamlike narratives. His work is a testament to purposeful and deeply personal storytelling, intended to make his audience reflect on themes such as mental health and childhood.

You can watch the 96th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 10 right here on WFTS.