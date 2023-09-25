Watch Now
We're Talking to the Director of 'The One Note Man' - An Incredible Tale of Love & Loss

George C. Siougas’ The One Note Man tells the story of a musician caught between staying in his comfort zone or stepping out and changing his life forever.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 07:58:00-04

Set at Christmas time, the film takes you on a whirlwind adventure of a bassoonist whose routine never strays, playing a single note in a classical orchestra day in and day out.

This heartwarming short film has qualified to be considered for the 2024 OSCARS® after winning the Grand Prize for Best Live Action Short Film at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.

The film stars Jason Watkins (The Crown), Louisa Clein (Emmerdale), Crystal Yu (Dr Who), Paul Barber (The Full Monty), and the voice of Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings).

